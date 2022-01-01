Downtown sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Popular items
|5 Finger Dinner
|$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
|Jims Bleu Sub 12"
|$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
|Philly 12"
|$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
|Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)
|$18.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
|Five Hand-Made Meatballs
|$11.00
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Tea
|$3.65
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85