Downtown sandwich spots you'll love

Jim's SteakOut

92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo

5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Jims Bleu Sub 12"$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)$18.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
Five Hand-Made Meatballs$11.00
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Tea$3.65
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chris NY Sandwich Co

395 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (54 reviews)
