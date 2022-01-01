Bacon cheeseburgers in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Bacon Deluxe Burger
|$13.00
Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, caramelized tangy onions, thick-cut bacon, melted Swiss, pickles.
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Bada Bacon Burger
|$16.99
Two 1/4lb patties, stacked with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a fresh seeded round roll.
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.