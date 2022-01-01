Cheese pizza in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Bocce Club Pizza
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Whole 18" Cheese Pizza (12 slices)
|$22.90
|Half 9" Cheese Pizza (6 slices)
|$12.49
|Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
|$12.35
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Steak & Cheese Pizza (large)
|$25.99
Sliced Ribeye Steak, chopped Bada Bing stuffed peppers, lite onion, lite mushrooms, mozzarella, swiss, american & romano cheese on our white dough
|Steak & Cheese Pizza (small)
|$22.99
Sliced Ribeye Steak, chopped Bada Bing stuffed peppers, lite onion, lite mushrooms, mozzarella, swiss, american & romano cheese on our white dough