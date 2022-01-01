Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburger subs in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve cheeseburger subs

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub (mini)$7.99
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Jim's SteakOut

92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 6"$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 12"$11.29
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut

