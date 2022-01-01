Cheeseburgers in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$4.50
Pickles, zip sauce
More about Bocce Club Pizza
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
|$7.99
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.