Chicken pizza in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Whole$28.74
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Half$15.96
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Quarter$8.64
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (large)$25.99
Our white dough with american, mozzarella & blue cheese, chicken breast tossed in our wing sauce with diced celery on top.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill

