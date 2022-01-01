Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$15.99
Chicken fingers served over mixed greens with tomato, onion and cucumber.
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, grated Romano and croutons.
Chicken Cutlet Salad$17.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomato, cucumber and sliced strip steak or sliced chicken cutlet.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Chicken Salad$16.00
More about Deep South Taco
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
More about Jim's SteakOut

