Chicken salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$15.99
Chicken fingers served over mixed greens with tomato, onion and cucumber.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, grated Romano and croutons.
|Chicken Cutlet Salad
|$17.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomato, cucumber and sliced strip steak or sliced chicken cutlet.
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Taco Chicken Salad
|$16.00