Cookies in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salted Caramel Cookie Bar$4.00
Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.30
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.30
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.99
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$2.75
Fresh-baked cookies from our local bakery
More about Spot Coffee

