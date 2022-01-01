Cookies in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cookies
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Salted Caramel Cookie Bar
|$4.00
Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.30
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.30
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.99
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.