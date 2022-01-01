Flank steaks in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve flank steaks
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
500 Pearl St, Buffalo
|Steak Build Your Own Bowl (6oz Flank)
|$17.90
Build your own bowl with our hot steak teriyaki as the protein!
|Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)
|$15.95
Grass fed grilled sirloin marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with homemade spicy mayo drizzle and sesame seeds