Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve flank steaks

Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank) image

 

Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Build Your Own Bowl (6oz Flank)$17.90
Build your own bowl with our hot steak teriyaki as the protein!
Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)$15.95
Grass fed grilled sirloin marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with homemade spicy mayo drizzle and sesame seeds
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Flank Steak$26.00
More about Deep South Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Cheese Pizza

Avocado Toast

French Fries

Spaghetti

Taco Salad

Steak Tacos

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston