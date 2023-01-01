Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Poke Co.

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)$21.95
One (1) Connecticut style lobster roll. Fresh New England lobster cooked in hot, seasoned butter and served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll.
Wednesday 2 for $44 Lobster Roll Maine style Special$44.00
2 for $45 lobster rolls on Two for Tuesday!
Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls$0.00
Can't decide which of our amazing lobster rolls you want today? Get both! Our mix & match packs give you the best of both lobster roll worlds.
More about Fresh Catch Poke Co.
Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Taco de Lobster - Crispy (f)$11.00
Taco de Lobster - Grilled (f)$11.00
More about Deep South Taco

