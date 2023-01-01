Nachos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve nachos
Fresh Catch Poke Co.
500 Pearl St, Buffalo
|Poke Nachos
|$16.95
Our poke-chos are made with Casa Azul tortilla chips, our signature spicy tuna, edamame, pineapple, green onions, shredded carrots, fresh jalapeños, pickled ginger, and topped with spicy mayo, spicy korean pepper, nori flakes, and sesame seeds!
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Nacho Libre Platter
|$21.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
|Personal Nachos
|$15.00
|Mini Dessert Nacho
|$7.00
10-15 crispy flour tortilla wedges dusted with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with chipotle chocolate sauce and banana-tequila caramel sauce topped with cinnamon whipped cream