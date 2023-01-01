Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Poke Co.

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Poke Nachos$16.95
Our poke-chos are made with Casa Azul tortilla chips, our signature spicy tuna, edamame, pineapple, green onions, shredded carrots, fresh jalapeños, pickled ginger, and topped with spicy mayo, spicy korean pepper, nori flakes, and sesame seeds!
More about Fresh Catch Poke Co.
Item pic

 

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Libre Platter$21.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
Personal Nachos$15.00
Mini Dessert Nacho$7.00
10-15 crispy flour tortilla wedges dusted with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with chipotle chocolate sauce and banana-tequila caramel sauce topped with cinnamon whipped cream
More about Deep South Taco
Jim's SteakOut image

 

Jim's SteakOut - Chippewa

92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Cup$1.25
More about Jim's SteakOut - Chippewa

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Ceviche

Peanut Butter Cookies

French Fries

Tacos

Quesadillas

Lobsters

Salmon

Fried Rice

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 3.9 (2 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Olean

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1293 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (346 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston