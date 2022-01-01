Steak subs in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve steak subs
More about Buffalo Soul Catering
Buffalo Soul Catering
454 Pearl St, Buffalo
|Steak & Sausage Sub - Whole
|$17.00
Our steak hoagie paired with diced mild beef sausage
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"
|$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.