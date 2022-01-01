Eastside restaurants you'll love

Eastside restaurants
Eastside's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Indian
Juice & Smoothies
Soul Food
Must-try Eastside restaurants

KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Alibaba Kebab

900 William st, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (9095 reviews)
Takeout
Tandoori Fish Wrap$9.00
French Fries$2.49
Trio (3 Meats) wrap$9.00
Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jimmy's Cuban$8.99
Marinated pork loin, Sahlen's ham, lorraine swiss, sliced dill pickles, and honey mustard on grilled ciabatta.
Chicken Caesar$7.99
Crisp romaine hearts, grilled chicken breast, and shredded asiago cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
Sweet Baby James$8.75
Grilled chicken, crispy avocado, chipotle ranch, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato.
HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing
Turkey Club$12.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, triple stacked sourdough
Jerk Avocado$9.00
avocado, mayo, basil, jerk spice, sourdough
add turkey and cheddar/$3
Larkin Filling Station

745 Seneca Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon BLT$12.00
Seared Salmon, Bibb Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Dill Garlic Aioli, Brioche, Served with Mixed Green Salad
House Burger$10.00
4oz. Beef Patty, Mild Cheddar Cheese, House Chili Aioli, LTO, House Pickle, Spiced Potato Bun, Served with Seasoned Potato Chips
Turkey Club$11.00
Turkey Breast, House Cured Canadian Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Pumpernickel, Served with House Potato Chips
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Hydraulic Hearth

716 Swan Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Farm Salad$11.00
winter greens, radish, carrot, golden beet, roasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
BILLS GAME SPECIAL$20.00
A pepperoni pizza and a 4-pack of our 16oz pilsners
Mushroom & Truffle$16.00
garlic oil base, flat 12 mushrooms, local arugula, truffle salad, pecorino
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

701 Seneca St., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Multigrain$10.50
Turkey, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Mustard on Multigrain Bread
Kornerstone Club$10.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Ham, Sprouts, Mayo on Multigrain Bread
Italian Veggie$10.50
Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach on Garlic Tuscan Bread
BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Manna@Northland

683 Northland Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Sausage (1)$3.00
1 Beef Sausage
Nutty Pecan Waffle (1)$6.00
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

IKE & BG Restuarant

1646 Genesee St, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Slab$18.00
w/ coleslaw & bread
Whole Slab$34.50
w/ coleslaw & bread
Candied Yams$4.25
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Eastside

French Fries

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

