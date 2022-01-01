Eastside restaurants you'll love
More about Alibaba Kebab
KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Alibaba Kebab
900 William st, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Tandoori Fish Wrap
|$9.00
|French Fries
|$2.49
|Trio (3 Meats) wrap
|$9.00
More about Joe's Deli
Joe's Deli
818 Ellicott street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Jimmy's Cuban
|$8.99
Marinated pork loin, Sahlen's ham, lorraine swiss, sliced dill pickles, and honey mustard on grilled ciabatta.
|Chicken Caesar
|$7.99
Crisp romaine hearts, grilled chicken breast, and shredded asiago cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
|Sweet Baby James
|$8.75
Grilled chicken, crispy avocado, chipotle ranch, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato.
More about Swan Street Diner
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, triple stacked sourdough
|Jerk Avocado
|$9.00
avocado, mayo, basil, jerk spice, sourdough
add turkey and cheddar/$3
More about Larkin Filling Station
Larkin Filling Station
745 Seneca Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Salmon BLT
|$12.00
Seared Salmon, Bibb Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Dill Garlic Aioli, Brioche, Served with Mixed Green Salad
|House Burger
|$10.00
4oz. Beef Patty, Mild Cheddar Cheese, House Chili Aioli, LTO, House Pickle, Spiced Potato Bun, Served with Seasoned Potato Chips
|Turkey Club
|$11.00
Turkey Breast, House Cured Canadian Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Pumpernickel, Served with House Potato Chips
More about Hydraulic Hearth
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Hydraulic Hearth
716 Swan Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Farm Salad
|$11.00
winter greens, radish, carrot, golden beet, roasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
|BILLS GAME SPECIAL
|$20.00
A pepperoni pizza and a 4-pack of our 16oz pilsners
|Mushroom & Truffle
|$16.00
garlic oil base, flat 12 mushrooms, local arugula, truffle salad, pecorino
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
701 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Popular items
|Turkey Multigrain
|$10.50
Turkey, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Mustard on Multigrain Bread
|Kornerstone Club
|$10.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Ham, Sprouts, Mayo on Multigrain Bread
|Italian Veggie
|$10.50
Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach on Garlic Tuscan Bread
More about Manna@Northland
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Manna@Northland
683 Northland Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Beef Sausage (1)
|$3.00
1 Beef Sausage
|Nutty Pecan Waffle (1)
|$6.00