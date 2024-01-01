Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Burritos in
Eastside
/
Buffalo
/
Eastside
/
Burritos
Eastside restaurants that serve burritos
Joe's Deli
818 Ellicott street, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Steak, Egg and Cheese Burrito
$8.99
More about Joe's Deli
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(1289 reviews)
Smothered Burrito
$14.00
3 eggs, chorizo, peppers, onions, homefries, cheddar, wheat wrap, queso, salsa verde, house pico
More about Swan Street Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Eastside
Pancakes
Coleslaw
Reuben
Egg Sandwiches
Pies
Turkey Wraps
Waffles
Caesar Salad
More near Eastside to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Westside
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Allentown
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Olean
No reviews yet
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(409 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(526 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston