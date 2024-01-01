Burritos in Eastside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eastside restaurants that serve burritos

Joe's Deli image

 

Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak, Egg and Cheese Burrito$8.99
More about Joe's Deli
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smothered Burrito$14.00
3 eggs, chorizo, peppers, onions, homefries, cheddar, wheat wrap, queso, salsa verde, house pico
More about Swan Street Diner

