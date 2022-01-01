Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Eastside
/
Buffalo
/
Eastside
/
Chicken Noodles
Eastside restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Joe's Deli
818 Ellicott street, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
More about Joe's Deli
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(1289 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Bowl
$6.00
House chicken stock, carrot, celery, onion, chicken, egg noodle.
Chicken Noodle Cup
$4.00
House chicken stock, carrot, celery, onion, chicken, egg noodle.
More about Swan Street Diner
