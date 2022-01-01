Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Eastside
/
Buffalo
/
Eastside
/
Chili
Eastside restaurants that serve chili
Joe's Deli
818 Ellicott street, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Chili
More about Joe's Deli
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Hydraulic Hearth
716 Swan Street, Buffalo
Avg 4.5
(893 reviews)
Garlic Wings
$13.00
More about Hydraulic Hearth
Browse other tasty dishes in Eastside
Meatloaf
Chicken Wraps
Pies
Sweet Potato Fries
Egg Sandwiches
Chicken Noodles
Curry
Hummus
More near Eastside to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Westside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(313 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(595 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston