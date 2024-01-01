Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clam chowder in
Eastside
/
Buffalo
/
Eastside
/
Clam Chowder
Eastside restaurants that serve clam chowder
Joe's Deli
818 Ellicott street, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Italian Wedding
New England Clam Chowder
More about Joe's Deli
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(1289 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder CUP
$4.00
potato, cabbage, onion, creamy vegetable stock, pureed, chives
New England Clam Chowder BOWL
$6.00
potato, cabbage, onion, creamy vegetable stock, pureed, chives
More about Swan Street Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Eastside
Caesar Salad
Beef Sausages
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Coleslaw
Turkey Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Pot Pies
More near Eastside to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Westside
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 3.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Olean
No reviews yet
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(403 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(768 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(518 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston