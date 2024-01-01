Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Eastside

Eastside restaurants
Eastside restaurants that serve clam chowder

Joe's Deli image

 

Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Wedding
New England Clam Chowder
More about Joe's Deli
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder CUP$4.00
potato, cabbage, onion, creamy vegetable stock, pureed, chives
New England Clam Chowder BOWL$6.00
potato, cabbage, onion, creamy vegetable stock, pureed, chives
More about Swan Street Diner

