Corn chowder in
Eastside
/
Buffalo
/
Eastside
/
Corn Chowder
Eastside restaurants that serve corn chowder
Joe's Deli
818 Ellicott street, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Bacon, corn and potato chowder
$0.00
More about Joe's Deli
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(1289 reviews)
Chicken Wing CUP
$4.00
Chicken Wing BOWL
$6.00
More about Swan Street Diner
