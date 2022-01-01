Elmwood Village restaurants you'll love

Must-try Elmwood Village restaurants

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
17" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza$20.05
Side Blue Cheese$1.00
15" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Medium$17.50
More about Mister Pizza
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Cheese + 1 Topping$22.50
Super Saver 2$45.95
Super Saver 7$29.95
More about Just Pizza
Big Mood image

 

Big Mood

423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KALE CAESAR SALAD$13.95
SHREDDED KALE & ROMAINE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, HEMP PARMESAN, BACON PIECES, CROUTONS, LIME CAESAR
GOOD MOOD BOWL$12.95
RICE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, VEGETABLES, FRESH TOMATO SALSA, MOOD SAUCE
MAC SIDE$6.95
A SIDE PORTION OF OUR MAC & CHEESE
More about Big Mood
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tender Sub$13.00
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Fish Taco$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
Turkey Sub$10.75
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
M House Coffee$3.05
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
More about Spot Coffee
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$19.99
Fire-grilled marinated chicken tenders and sirloin beef cubes served with creamy dill sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki Melt$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders with feta cheese, tomatoes, and creamy dill sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and creamy dill sauce.
More about Mythos
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6065 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Hoagie 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Turkey Sub 12"$8.99
Mouthwatering Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
More about Jim's SteakOut
Thin Man Brewery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Thin Man Brewery

492 ELMWOOD AVE, Buffalo

Avg 4 (779 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Sauce$0.50
Eggrolls$14.00
More about Thin Man Brewery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Elmwood Village

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Waffles

Steak Subs

