Elmwood Village restaurants you'll love
Elmwood Village's top cuisines
Must-try Elmwood Village restaurants
More about Mister Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|17" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza
|$20.05
|Side Blue Cheese
|$1.00
|15" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Medium
|$17.50
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|LG Cheese + 1 Topping
|$22.50
|Super Saver 2
|$45.95
|Super Saver 7
|$29.95
More about Big Mood
Big Mood
423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$13.95
SHREDDED KALE & ROMAINE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, HEMP PARMESAN, BACON PIECES, CROUTONS, LIME CAESAR
|GOOD MOOD BOWL
|$12.95
RICE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, VEGETABLES, FRESH TOMATO SALSA, MOOD SAUCE
|MAC SIDE
|$6.95
A SIDE PORTION OF OUR MAC & CHEESE
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Sub
|$13.00
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
|Turkey Sub
|$10.75
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
More about Spot Coffee
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
|M House Coffee
|$3.05
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
More about Mythos
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
|$19.99
Fire-grilled marinated chicken tenders and sirloin beef cubes served with creamy dill sauce.
|Chicken Souvlaki Melt
|$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders with feta cheese, tomatoes, and creamy dill sauce.
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and creamy dill sauce.
More about Jim's SteakOut
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Steak Hoagie 12"
|$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
|Turkey Sub 12"
|$8.99
Mouthwatering Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|5 Finger Dinner
|$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).