Blt sandwiches in Elmwood Village

Go
Elmwood Village restaurants
Toast

Elmwood Village restaurants that serve blt sandwiches

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza - Elmwood

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Sub Mini$8.10
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
BLT Sub Whole$10.10
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Mister Pizza - Elmwood
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave

938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6065 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Sub 6"$7.19
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
BLT Sub 12"$11.99
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave

