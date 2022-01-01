Caesar salad in Elmwood Village
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Caesar with Chicken Salad Small
|$8.40
Romaine, Grated Cheese and Croutons. (Anchovies on request)
|Caesar Salad Small
|$7.35
Romaine, Grated Cheese and Croutons. (Anchovies on request)
|Caesar Salad Large
|$8.50
Romaine, Grated Cheese and Croutons. (Anchovies on request)
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Caesar Salad (small)
|$7.25
Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.
|Caesar Salad (medium)
|$16.45
Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.
Big Mood
423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$13.95
SHREDDED KALE & ROMAINE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, HEMP PARMESAN, BACON PIECES, CROUTONS, LIME CAESAR