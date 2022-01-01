Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Elmwood Village

Elmwood Village restaurants
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve caesar salad

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar with Chicken Salad Small$8.40
Romaine, Grated Cheese and Croutons. (Anchovies on request)
Caesar Salad Small$7.35
Romaine, Grated Cheese and Croutons. (Anchovies on request)
Caesar Salad Large$8.50
Romaine, Grated Cheese and Croutons. (Anchovies on request)
More about Mister Pizza
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad (small)$7.25
Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.
Caesar Salad (medium)$16.45
Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.
More about Just Pizza
77e9c1d0-ac3a-4ad8-9763-c77d082fd65c image

 

Big Mood

423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KALE CAESAR SALAD$13.95
SHREDDED KALE & ROMAINE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, HEMP PARMESAN, BACON PIECES, CROUTONS, LIME CAESAR
More about Big Mood
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Caesar Salad$5.49
Caesar Salad$10.99
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Cesar dressing with garlic croutons and parmesan cheese.
More about Mythos

