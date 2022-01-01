Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Elmwood Village

Go
Elmwood Village restaurants
Toast

Elmwood Village restaurants that serve cake

Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.95
Italian Lemon Cake$4.75
More about Just Pizza
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.49
Red Velvet Cake$6.49
Ultimate Triple Chocolate Cake$6.49
More about Mythos

Browse other tasty dishes in Elmwood Village

Carrot Cake

Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Cheesecake

Meatball Subs

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Paninis

Map

More near Elmwood Village to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston