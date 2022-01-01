Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Elmwood Village

Elmwood Village restaurants
Toast

Elmwood Village restaurants that serve carrot cake

Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.95
More about Just Pizza
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.49
More about Mythos

