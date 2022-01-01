Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Elmwood Village
/
Buffalo
/
Elmwood Village
/
Carrot Cake
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve carrot cake
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
Avg 3.5
(46 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$4.95
More about Just Pizza
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(2835 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$6.49
More about Mythos
Browse other tasty dishes in Elmwood Village
Turkey Bacon
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Chef Salad
Garlic Bread
Paninis
Tacos
Cake
More near Elmwood Village to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Westside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston