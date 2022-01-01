Cheese pizza in Elmwood Village
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Mister Pizza - Elmwood
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza - Elmwood
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|15" Cheese Pizza Medium
|$15.20
|15" Cheese Pizza Medium (Copy)
|$15.95
|15" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Medium
|$18.25
More about Just Pizza - Elmwood
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza - Elmwood
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|MED World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza
|$19.95
A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite Mushroom and Onions & choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers.
|SHEET World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza
|$45.00
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
|GF World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza
|$17.00
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers