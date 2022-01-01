Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Elmwood Village

Elmwood Village restaurants
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza - Elmwood

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
15" Cheese Pizza Medium$15.20
15" Cheese Pizza Medium (Copy)$15.95
15" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Medium$18.25
More about Mister Pizza - Elmwood
Banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza - Elmwood

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
MED World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza$19.95
A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite Mushroom and Onions & choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers.
SHEET World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza$45.00
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
GF World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza$17.00
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
More about Just Pizza - Elmwood

