Cheeseburger subs in Elmwood Village
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve cheeseburger subs
More about Mister Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub Mini
|$7.30
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub Whole
|$10.05
|Cheeseburger Sub Whole
|$9.45
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$10.95
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$11.95
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
|$9.95
More about Jim's SteakOut
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.