Cheeseburger subs in Elmwood Village

Elmwood Village restaurants
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve cheeseburger subs

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub Mini$7.30
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub Whole$10.05
Cheeseburger Sub Whole$9.45
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub (whole)$10.95
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)$11.95
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)$9.95
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6065 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub 6"$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
