Cheesecake in Elmwood Village

Elmwood Village restaurants that serve cheesecake

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cheesecake$3.00
More about Mister Pizza
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.95
More about Just Pizza

