Chef salad in Elmwood Village
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Mister Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chef Salad Small
|$6.75
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Carrots, Swiss and American Cheese, Pepperoncini, Onions, Chick Peas and Croutons
|Chef Salad Large
|$8.30
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Carrots, Swiss and American Cheese, Pepperoncini, Onions, Chick Peas and Croutons
|Chef with Chicken Salad Large
|$9.10
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Carrots, Swiss and American Cheese, Pepperoncini, Onions, Chick Peas and Croutons
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chef Salad (medium)
|$14.95
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
|Chef Salad (Large)
|$34.55
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
|Chef Salad (small)
|$7.00
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers