Chicken pizza in Elmwood Village

Elmwood Village restaurants
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
15" Chicken Wing Pizza$19.50
Our Special Dressing, Chicken (Hot, Medium or Mild), Celery & Carrots with Mozzarella, Fontinella, Romano & Light Cheddar Cheese on top of Our Famous Dough. (Onions if desired, Bleu Cheese served on theside)
15" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.75
Begins with a Ranch base with Chicken and Bacon, covered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza$38.00
Chicken Breast in our own special BBQ Sauce, then topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses and Bacon. (Onions if desired)
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.25
