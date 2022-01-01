Chicken salad in Elmwood Village

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar with Chicken Salad Small$8.40
Romaine, Grated Cheese and Croutons. (Anchovies on request)
Chicken Salad Sub Whole$9.60
Greek with Chicken Salad Large$9.95
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
More about Mister Pizza
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
South Western Chicken Salad$13.99
Golden fried chicken strips on crisp lettuce with Pico de Gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips. Served with BBQ-ranch vinaigrette on the side.
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$14.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders, with Greek salad, and dill sauce.
Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Salad$15.99
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef and chicken souvlaki combo, with Greek salad and dill sauce.
More about Mythos

