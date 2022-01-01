Chicken salad in Elmwood Village
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Caesar with Chicken Salad Small
|$8.40
Romaine, Grated Cheese and Croutons. (Anchovies on request)
|Chicken Salad Sub Whole
|$9.60
|Greek with Chicken Salad Large
|$9.95
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|South Western Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Golden fried chicken strips on crisp lettuce with Pico de Gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips. Served with BBQ-ranch vinaigrette on the side.
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$14.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders, with Greek salad, and dill sauce.
|Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$15.99
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef and chicken souvlaki combo, with Greek salad and dill sauce.