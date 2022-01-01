Chicken tenders in Elmwood Village
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Single Chicken Finger
|$13.95
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Tender Sub
|$13.00
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.99
Four breaded and fried chicken tenders with blue cheese, celery sticks and fries. (Plain- Barbecue-Mild- Medium-Hot)
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Sub 12"
|$10.99
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
|Chicken Finger Sub 6"
|$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.