Chocolate chip cookies in Elmwood Village

Elmwood Village restaurants
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$7.25
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6065 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
More about Jim's SteakOut

