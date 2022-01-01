Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Elmwood Village

Go
Elmwood Village restaurants
Toast

Elmwood Village restaurants that serve greek salad

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza - Elmwood

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Greek with Chicken Salad Large$9.95
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
Greek Salad Large$8.50
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
Greek Salad Small$7.35
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
More about Mister Pizza - Elmwood
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza - Elmwood

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad (medium)$18.45
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
Greek Salad (small)$8.25
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
Greek Salad (Large)$31.70
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
More about Just Pizza - Elmwood
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee - Elmwood

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.95
More about Spot Coffee - Elmwood
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyro & Greek Salad$13.99
Grilled seasoned blend of beef & lamb with tzatziki.
Lamb Chops & Greek Salad$24.99
Four marinated frenched lamb chops, with tzatziki sauce. Note: Due to supply chain issues related to Covid-19 the price of this item is temporarily increased.
Greek Salad$9.99
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red olives. cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
More about Mythos

Browse other tasty dishes in Elmwood Village

Burritos

Chicken Parmesan

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Margherita Pizza

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Veggie Tacos

Map

More near Elmwood Village to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (567 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston