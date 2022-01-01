Greek salad in Elmwood Village
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Mister Pizza - Elmwood
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza - Elmwood
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Greek with Chicken Salad Large
|$9.95
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
|Greek Salad Large
|$8.50
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
|Greek Salad Small
|$7.35
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
More about Just Pizza - Elmwood
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza - Elmwood
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Greek Salad (medium)
|$18.45
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
|Greek Salad (small)
|$8.25
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
|Greek Salad (Large)
|$31.70
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
More about Spot Coffee - Elmwood
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee - Elmwood
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Greek Salad
|$10.95
More about Mythos
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Gyro & Greek Salad
|$13.99
Grilled seasoned blend of beef & lamb with tzatziki.
|Lamb Chops & Greek Salad
|$24.99
Four marinated frenched lamb chops, with tzatziki sauce. Note: Due to supply chain issues related to Covid-19 the price of this item is temporarily increased.
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red olives. cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.