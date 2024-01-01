Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Elmwood Village

Go
Elmwood Village restaurants
Toast

Elmwood Village restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza - Elmwood

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
15" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$22.75
Fresh cut Ribeye Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheeses with Philly Cheese Sauce. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken instead of steak at no additional cost)
17" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$26.70
Fresh cut Ribeye Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheeses with Philly Cheese Sauce. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken instead of steak at no additional cost)
More about Mister Pizza - Elmwood
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs - 937 Elmwood Ave

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$13.50
Cheesesteak like Philly!!!
Chopped Steak, grilled onions, topped with cheese wiz! Enjoy!
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs - 937 Elmwood Ave

