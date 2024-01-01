Pizza steak in Elmwood Village

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mister Pizza image

 

Mister Pizza - Elmwood

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Steak Pizza$18.50
Fresh cut Sirloin Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss, and Mozzarella Cheeses. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken at no additional cost)
Sheet Steak Pizza$46.50
Fresh cut Sirloin Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss, and Mozzarella Cheeses. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken at no additional cost)
17" Steak Pizza$27.55
Fresh cut Sirloin Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss, and Mozzarella Cheeses. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken at no additional cost)
More about Mister Pizza - Elmwood
Banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza - 300 Elmwood Ave. Buffalo NY, 14222

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
MED World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza$20.70
A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite Mushroom and Onions & choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers.
SHEET World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza$46.00
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
GF World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza$17.00
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
More about Just Pizza - 300 Elmwood Ave. Buffalo NY, 14222

