Pizza steak in Elmwood Village
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve pizza steak
More about Mister Pizza - Elmwood
Mister Pizza - Elmwood
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Gluten Free Steak Pizza
|$18.50
Fresh cut Sirloin Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss, and Mozzarella Cheeses. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken at no additional cost)
|Sheet Steak Pizza
|$46.50
Fresh cut Sirloin Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss, and Mozzarella Cheeses. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken at no additional cost)
|17" Steak Pizza
|$27.55
Fresh cut Sirloin Steak, baked on our famous dough with a blend of oil and spices, topped with sliced Spanish Onions, fresh Sweet Peppers, fresh Mushrooms, American, Swiss, and Mozzarella Cheeses. (Hot Peppers if desired, Try it with Chicken at no additional cost)
More about Just Pizza - 300 Elmwood Ave. Buffalo NY, 14222
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza - 300 Elmwood Ave. Buffalo NY, 14222
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|MED World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza
|$20.70
A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite Mushroom and Onions & choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers.
|SHEET World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza
|$46.00
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
|GF World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza
|$17.00
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers