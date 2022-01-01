Steak subs in Elmwood Village
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve steak subs
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Philly Steak Sub
|$13.00
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"
|$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.