Hertel Avenue restaurants you'll love

More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Taco de Carnitas (c)
|$5.00
We start by coating tender pork shoulder in a dry rub of salt, bay leaves and garlic; Letting it cure for at least 24 hr hours. After its cured we confit the pork in seasoned Manteca (we love Manteca, if you couldn’t tell). Then, this scrumptious pork is slow braised in a mixture of oranges, Pasilla chiles, Arbol chiles and cinnamon. When plating this yummy taco for your guest, we top this lip-smacking meat with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano Salsa, diced white onion, fresh cilantro, radish and a lime garnish.
|Taco Carne Asada (c)
|$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
|Guacamole Classic
|$10.00
Our guacamole is comprised of fresh avocados, lime juice, diced fresh tomatoes, diced fresh jalapeños, diced white onion and cilantro. It's garnished with sliced radish, Pepitos, cotija cheese and cilantro.
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Bocce Club Pizza
1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$6.50
Served with chipotle mayo
|Meat Eaters Half
|$17.50
Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon -- "Guaranteed to fill you up!" 9" pizza (6 slices)
|Half/Single Combo
|$24.99
Combo includes a Half Bocce Club Pizza and a single order of wings (10)
More about Public House of Buffalo
Public House of Buffalo
1206 Hertel Ave., Buffalo