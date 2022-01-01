Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hertel Avenue restaurants you'll love

Go
Hertel Avenue restaurants
Toast

Hertel Avenue's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Scroll right

Must-try Hertel Avenue restaurants

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco de Carnitas (c)$5.00
We start by coating tender pork shoulder in a dry rub of salt, bay leaves and garlic; Letting it cure for at least 24 hr hours. After its cured we confit the pork in seasoned Manteca (we love Manteca, if you couldn’t tell). Then, this scrumptious pork is slow braised in a mixture of oranges, Pasilla chiles, Arbol chiles and cinnamon. When plating this yummy taco for your guest, we top this lip-smacking meat with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano Salsa, diced white onion, fresh cilantro, radish and a lime garnish.
Taco Carne Asada (c)$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
Guacamole Classic$10.00
Our guacamole is comprised of fresh avocados, lime juice, diced fresh tomatoes, diced fresh jalapeños, diced white onion and cilantro. It's garnished with sliced radish, Pepitos, cotija cheese and cilantro.
More about Deep South Taco
Restaurant banner

 

Bocce Club Pizza

1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$6.50
Served with chipotle mayo
Meat Eaters Half$17.50
Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon -- "Guaranteed to fill you up!" 9" pizza (6 slices)
Half/Single Combo$24.99
Combo includes a Half Bocce Club Pizza and a single order of wings (10)
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Public House of Buffalo image

 

Public House of Buffalo

1206 Hertel Ave., Buffalo

No reviews yet
More about Public House of Buffalo
Map

More near Hertel Avenue to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston