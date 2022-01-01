Main Street restaurants you'll love
Main Street's top cuisines
Must-try Main Street restaurants
More about Jim's SteakOut
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Sub 6"
|$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
|Steak Hoagie 12"
|$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
|Chicken Finger Sub 12"
|$10.99
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
More about Hutch's
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Hutch's
1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Yellow Fin Tuna
|$39.95
sesame seed crusted, seared, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy dipping sauce
|Thai High Calamari
|$16.50
fried calamari, vegetable slaw, corn salsa, spicy red pepper vinaigrette
|Cookie Cup
|$12.50
whipped cream, fresh fruit, caramel sauce
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Brisket + Ribs Combo
|$24.99
juicy brisket, and a quarter rack of ribs with choice of two sides
|Pulled Pork
|$12.99
smoked pulled pork shoulder on a kaiser roll
|1 lb Pulled Pork
|$12.99
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl.
**Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
More about Amy's Place
Amy's Place
3234 Main St, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Lentil-Berry Sandwich
|$10.99
lentils, bulgar(wheatberries), mixed greens, tomato, hot sauce, house dressing rolled in a spinach flat bread
|falafel sandwich
|$9.75
falafel balls, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber,tahini and house dressing, rolled in a pita.
Falafel ball- ground fava beans, chickpeas, parsley, spices, rolled into balls and deep fried
|Curly Q French Fries