Main Street restaurants you'll love

Toast

Main Street's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Vegan
Must-try Main Street restaurants

Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger Sub 6"$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Steak Hoagie 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Chicken Finger Sub 12"$10.99
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Hutch's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hutch's

1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (3387 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yellow Fin Tuna$39.95
sesame seed crusted, seared, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy dipping sauce
Thai High Calamari$16.50
fried calamari, vegetable slaw, corn salsa, spicy red pepper vinaigrette
Cookie Cup$12.50
whipped cream, fresh fruit, caramel sauce
Fat Bob's Smokehouse image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket + Ribs Combo$24.99
juicy brisket, and a quarter rack of ribs with choice of two sides
Pulled Pork$12.99
smoked pulled pork shoulder on a kaiser roll
1 lb Pulled Pork$12.99
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl.
**Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
Amy's Place

3234 Main St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lentil-Berry Sandwich$10.99
lentils, bulgar(wheatberries), mixed greens, tomato, hot sauce, house dressing rolled in a spinach flat bread
falafel sandwich$9.75
falafel balls, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber,tahini and house dressing, rolled in a pita.
Falafel ball- ground fava beans, chickpeas, parsley, spices, rolled into balls and deep fried
Curly Q French Fries
