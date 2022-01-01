Mac and cheese in
Main Street restaurants that serve mac and cheese
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
Avg 4
(527 reviews)
1 lb Mac N Cheese
$9.99
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl.
**Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
Amy's Place
3234 Main St, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Vegan Mac and Cheese
More about Amy's Place
French Fries
