North Buffalo restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try North Buffalo restaurants

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle image

 

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle

1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poke Bowl$8.99
Make your own poke bowl. Pick your protein and up to 5 ingredients. Comes with citrus palm sauce (can be changed upon request).
Sun Fried Rice$9.99
Our special fried black and white rice with peas, eggs, carrots, and chef's secret sauce
3-PC Fried Spring Rolls$5.99
Spring rolls with vegetables, meat served with Thai sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce
More about PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
I Love Lucy$10.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on toasted multi-grain.
Frank Stallone$11.25
Chopped steak with peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella on a hoagie.
Sweet Baby James$10.25
Grilled chicken, crispy avocado, chipotle ranch, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato.
More about Joe's Deli
BurgerIM image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Box$38.99
Angus Beef$7.99
Half & Half$3.79
More about BurgerIM
Oliver's Restaurant image

 

Oliver's Restaurant

2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Oliver's Burger$17.00
house made bun, smoked cheddar, side of fries | optional add ons: lettuce, onion, spanish tomato jam
Brooklyn Blackout Cake$14.00
chocolate ganache, mirror glaze
Caesar Salad$14.00
chopped romaine hearts, parmesan reggiano, white anchovy, traditional dressing (served on side), potato croutons
More about Oliver's Restaurant
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Stinger Sub 12"$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$10.99
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.
Fish Fry$13.99
Beer battered haddock served with coleslaw & tartar sauce. fries, , potato salad and pasta salad.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Lightly breaded, deep fried and served with pizza sauce.
More about Wellington Pub
Bob & John's La Hacienda image

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Cheese Pizza$14.85
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
Large Cheese Pizza$16.85
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
Double Order (20 wings)$23.99
2 Bleu Cheese & celery
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Bagel Jay's image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Bagel Jay's

2130 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bagel Jay's

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Map

