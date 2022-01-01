North Buffalo restaurants you'll love
North Buffalo's top cuisines
Must-try North Buffalo restaurants
More about PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Poke Bowl
|$8.99
Make your own poke bowl. Pick your protein and up to 5 ingredients. Comes with citrus palm sauce (can be changed upon request).
|Sun Fried Rice
|$9.99
Our special fried black and white rice with peas, eggs, carrots, and chef's secret sauce
|3-PC Fried Spring Rolls
|$5.99
Spring rolls with vegetables, meat served with Thai sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee
1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
|Cajun Turkey Club
|$12.40
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
More about Joe's Deli
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|I Love Lucy
|$10.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on toasted multi-grain.
|Frank Stallone
|$11.25
Chopped steak with peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella on a hoagie.
|Sweet Baby James
|$10.25
Grilled chicken, crispy avocado, chipotle ranch, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato.
More about BurgerIM
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Family Box
|$38.99
|Angus Beef
|$7.99
|Half & Half
|$3.79
More about Oliver's Restaurant
Oliver's Restaurant
2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Oliver's Burger
|$17.00
house made bun, smoked cheddar, side of fries | optional add ons: lettuce, onion, spanish tomato jam
|Brooklyn Blackout Cake
|$14.00
chocolate ganache, mirror glaze
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
chopped romaine hearts, parmesan reggiano, white anchovy, traditional dressing (served on side), potato croutons
More about Jim's SteakOut
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Philly 12"
|$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
|Stinger Sub 12"
|$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"
|$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Wellington Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$10.99
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.
|Fish Fry
|$13.99
Beer battered haddock served with coleslaw & tartar sauce. fries, , potato salad and pasta salad.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
Lightly breaded, deep fried and served with pizza sauce.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$14.85
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.85
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
|Double Order (20 wings)
|$23.99
2 Bleu Cheese & celery