North Buffalo sandwich spots you'll love
Spot Coffee
1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
|Cajun Turkey Club
|$12.40
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|I Love Lucy
|$10.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on toasted multi-grain.
|Frank Stallone
|$11.25
Chopped steak with peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella on a hoagie.
|Sweet Baby James
|$10.25
Grilled chicken, crispy avocado, chipotle ranch, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Philly 12"
|$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
|Stinger Sub 12"
|$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"
|$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.