North Buffalo sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in North Buffalo

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
I Love Lucy$10.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on toasted multi-grain.
Frank Stallone$11.25
Chopped steak with peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella on a hoagie.
Sweet Baby James$10.25
Grilled chicken, crispy avocado, chipotle ranch, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato.
More about Joe's Deli
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Stinger Sub 12"$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut

