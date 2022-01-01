Chicken caesar wraps in North Buffalo
North Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.50
Crisp romaine hearts, grilled chicken breast, and shredded asiago cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.59
Grilled Cajun Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and Caesar dressing