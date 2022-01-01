Chicken salad in North Buffalo
North Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken salad
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Salad
|$4.99
Homemade chicken salad with diced grilled chicken, celery, and red onion.
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.