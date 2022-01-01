Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in North Buffalo

North Buffalo restaurants
North Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken salad

Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$4.99
Homemade chicken salad with diced grilled chicken, celery, and red onion.
More about Joe's Deli
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.
Chicken Finger Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, croutons & bleu cheese dressing.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda

