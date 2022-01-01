Chicken wraps in North Buffalo
North Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee
1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
|Chicken Feta Wrap
|$11.90
More about Joe's Deli
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.50
Crisp romaine hearts, grilled chicken breast, and shredded asiago cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
|Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap
|$14.50
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, carrots, cabbage, scallions, cucumber, avocado and sweet chili sauce tossed in a herb garlic wrap
More about Wellington Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Wrap
|$11.59
Lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, chicken fingers all wrap in a tortilla shell
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.59
Grilled Cajun Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and Caesar dressing