Chicken wraps in North Buffalo

North Buffalo restaurants
North Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Chicken Feta Wrap$11.90
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.50
Crisp romaine hearts, grilled chicken breast, and shredded asiago cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, carrots, cabbage, scallions, cucumber, avocado and sweet chili sauce tossed in a herb garlic wrap
More about Joe's Deli
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Wrap$11.59
Lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, chicken fingers all wrap in a tortilla shell
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.59
Grilled Cajun Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and Caesar dressing
More about Wellington Pub
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce & Caesar dressing
Chicken Finger Wrap$8.99
Lettuce, tomato & cheese. Bleu cheese $0.79 extra
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda

