Fried ravioli in North Buffalo

North Buffalo restaurants
Toast

North Buffalo restaurants that serve fried ravioli

Wellington Pub image

 

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$7.99
12 fried cheese raviolis served with marinara
More about Wellington Pub
Consumer pic

 

Bob & John's LaHacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Personal Pizza$9.00
8" Cheese Pizza
Single Order (6 fingers)$10.99
6 fingers with your choice of sauce, comes with 1 Bleu Cheese & celery.
Finger Dinner (6 fingers & fries)$13.99
6 fingers with your choice of shoe string fries, steak fries, or onion rings. Comes with 2 bleu cheese & celery.
More about Bob & John's LaHacienda

