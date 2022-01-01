Fried ravioli in North Buffalo
North Buffalo restaurants that serve fried ravioli
More about Wellington Pub
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Fried Ravioli
|$7.99
12 fried cheese raviolis served with marinara
More about Bob & John's LaHacienda
Bob & John's LaHacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Personal Pizza
|$9.00
8" Cheese Pizza
|Single Order (6 fingers)
|$10.99
6 fingers with your choice of sauce, comes with 1 Bleu Cheese & celery.
|Finger Dinner (6 fingers & fries)
|$13.99
6 fingers with your choice of shoe string fries, steak fries, or onion rings. Comes with 2 bleu cheese & celery.