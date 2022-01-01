Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic cheese bread in North Buffalo

North Buffalo restaurants
North Buffalo restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese$4.99
loaf of garlic bread with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
More about Wellington Pub
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's LaHacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.25
More about Bob & John's LaHacienda

