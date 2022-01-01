Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic cheese bread in
North Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
North Buffalo
/
Garlic Cheese Bread
North Buffalo restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(725 reviews)
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese
$4.99
loaf of garlic bread with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
More about Wellington Pub
PIZZA
Bob & John's LaHacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
Avg 4.7
(2001 reviews)
Garlic Bread with Cheese
$4.25
More about Bob & John's LaHacienda
