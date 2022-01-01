Riverside restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
Popular items
Single Chicken Finger
$12.95
5 chicken finger with your choice of sauce, steak cut fries, blue cheese, celery
French Fries
$5.50
Steak cut French fries
Large Cheese & 1 Topping
$18.95
Our daily made pizza dough, homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings.
Thin Man | Tappo Pizza
166 Chandler Street, Buffalo
Popular items
Traditional Margarita Pizza
$15.00
San marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
Chicken Finger Sub
$8.00