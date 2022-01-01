Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in South Buffalo

South Buffalo restaurants
South Buffalo restaurants that serve caesar salad

Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad (small)$6.99
Chicken, Steak or No Meat. Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, croutons
Caesar Salad Chicken/Steak (small)$8.99
Caesar Salad Chicken/Steak (large)$11.99
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad (small)$7.25
Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.
The Rose image

 

The Rose

199 Scott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons with our dressing and herbed croutons. Add Chicken or Beef $2.00
