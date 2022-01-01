Caesar salad in South Buffalo
More about Abbott Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Caesar Salad (small)
|$6.99
Chicken, Steak or No Meat. Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, croutons
|Caesar Salad Chicken/Steak (small)
|$8.99
|Caesar Salad Chicken/Steak (large)
|$11.99
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Caesar Salad (small)
|$7.25
Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.
More about The Rose
The Rose
199 Scott Street, Buffalo
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons with our dressing and herbed croutons. Add Chicken or Beef $2.00