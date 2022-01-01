Chicken fried steaks in South Buffalo
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Steak (Chicken) in the Grass Personal
|$10.99
Made with our own special oil base, fontinella cheese, spinach, mozzarella cheeses & steak.
|Steak (Chicken) in the Grass Small
|$19.99
Made with our own special oil base, fontinella cheese, spinach, mozzarella cheeses & steak.
|Steak (Chicken) in the Grass Large
|$26.99
Made with our own special oil base, fontinella cheese, spinach, mozzarella cheeses & steak.