Chicken fried steaks in South Buffalo

South Buffalo restaurants
South Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Steak (Chicken) in the Grass Personal$10.99
Made with our own special oil base, fontinella cheese, spinach, mozzarella cheeses & steak.
Steak (Chicken) in the Grass Small$19.99
Made with our own special oil base, fontinella cheese, spinach, mozzarella cheeses & steak.
Steak (Chicken) in the Grass Large$26.99
Made with our own special oil base, fontinella cheese, spinach, mozzarella cheeses & steak.
More about Abbott Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Steak&Chicken Hoagie$15.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza

