Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in South Buffalo

Go
South Buffalo restaurants
Toast

South Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza - 1177 Abbott Road

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Pizza Personal$10.99
3 blends of cheeses, spices & chicken fingers. Choice of Sauce. Choice of base: Sauce, oil or bleu cheese.
Chicken Finger Pizza Sheet$46.99
3 blends of cheeses, spices & chicken fingers. Choice of Sauce. Choice of base: Sauce, oil or bleu cheese.
Chicken Finger Pizza Large$26.99
3 blends of cheeses, spices & chicken fingers. Choice of Sauce. Choice of base: Sauce, oil or bleu cheese.
More about Abbott Pizza - 1177 Abbott Road
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA$19.99
More about Wise Guys Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in South Buffalo

Quesadillas

Steak Subs

Cheese Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tender Salad

Tacos

Steak Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near South Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 3.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston