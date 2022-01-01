Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in South Buffalo

Go
South Buffalo restaurants
Toast

South Buffalo restaurants that serve garlic bread

Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza - 1177 Abbott Road

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.99
More about Abbott Pizza - 1177 Abbott Road
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Oven Baked Garlic Bread w/Cheese$8.00
Oven baked 12" costanzo's garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Bread Sticks w/Cheese$12.00
Garlic bread sticks topped with melted cheese with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
Garlic Bread Sticks$8.00
Garlic bread sticks with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Mozz & Spinach$5.25
Garlic Bread w/ Mozz$4.95
More about Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co

