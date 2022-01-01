Garlic bread in South Buffalo
South Buffalo restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Abbott Pizza - 1177 Abbott Road
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza - 1177 Abbott Road
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Garlic Bread
|$3.99
More about Wise Guys Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Oven Baked Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$8.00
Oven baked 12" costanzo's garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese.
|Garlic Bread Sticks w/Cheese
|$12.00
Garlic bread sticks topped with melted cheese with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
|Garlic Bread Sticks
|$8.00
Garlic bread sticks with pizza dipping sauce on the side.